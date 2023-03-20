Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP) Position Raised by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,601 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter worth approximately $603,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 12,507 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 42,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,768,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,585 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.47.

