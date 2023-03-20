Insider Buying: Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) CEO Acquires 5,982 Shares of Stock

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) CEO John David Moragne acquired 5,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.72 per share, with a total value of $100,019.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 152,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,720.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Up 1.6 %

Broadstone Net Lease stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.95. 1,313,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,216. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average is $17.25. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $22.80.

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,942,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,698,000 after purchasing an additional 269,047 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,500,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,186,000 after purchasing an additional 180,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,932,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,201,000 after purchasing an additional 118,204 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,198,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,482,000 after purchasing an additional 509,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 8.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,157,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,625,000 after purchasing an additional 476,887 shares in the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

