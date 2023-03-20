Insider Buying: Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) Insider Acquires 16,000 Shares of Stock

Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Rating) insider Jay O. Wright purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $16,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,364,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,739,097.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CTM stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Castellum, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Castellum during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Castellum during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Castellum during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Castellum during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Castellum during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000.

Castellum, Inc is a technology firm which is engaged in the development of strategic acquisitions in cyber security, information technology, information warfare, electronic warfare, software engineering, data analytics and program support. The company was founded by Jean Machetel Ekobo in September 2010 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

