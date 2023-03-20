Insider Buying: NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) CEO Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) CEO Barry Sloane bought 10,000 shares of NewtekOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $117,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,125,883.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Barry Sloane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Barry Sloane purchased 10,000 shares of NewtekOne stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $153,200.00.

NewtekOne Trading Up 6.5 %

NEWT traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.15. 78,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,274. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.29.

NewtekOne Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEWT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on NewtekOne in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on NewtekOne from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NewtekOne in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Institutional Trading of NewtekOne

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NewtekOne by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NewtekOne by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NewtekOne by 83.3% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in NewtekOne by 81.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in NewtekOne by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 46,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

About NewtekOne

(Get Rating)

NewtekOne, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company engaged in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Recommended Stories

