Insider Buying: NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Director Buys 1,200 Shares of Stock

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) Director Gregory L. Zink bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.02 per share, with a total value of $14,424.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,221 shares in the company, valued at $255,076.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NewtekOne Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NEWT traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $12.03. 505,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,309. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $27.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Get NewtekOne alerts:

NewtekOne Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. NewtekOne’s payout ratio is 208.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewtekOne

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 43,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in NewtekOne in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in NewtekOne in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NewtekOne by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 178.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEWT. Piper Sandler started coverage on NewtekOne in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on NewtekOne from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NewtekOne in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

NewtekOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NewtekOne, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company engaged in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NewtekOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewtekOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.