Insider Selling: ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Director Sells 37,500 Shares of Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) Director Haiping Dun sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $452,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 889,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,722,738.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ACM Research Stock Performance

Shares of ACM Research stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.86. 346,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,231. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $23.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $648.50 million, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Get ACM Research alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACM Research

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 1,133.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,843,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,246 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,702 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 211.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,988,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,632 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 1,978.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 868,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 827,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 539.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 973,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,389,000 after purchasing an additional 821,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACM Research Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACMR shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ACM Research from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACM Research has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

(Get Rating)

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.