Insider Selling: Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Director Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) Director George M. Milne, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $1,116,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 862,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,489,849.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.9 %
AMLX traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.78. 908,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,109. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.35. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $41.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of -0.63.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. Equities analysts predict that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,472,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 253.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,514,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,402 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 355.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,127,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,999 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
