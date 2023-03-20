Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Insulet from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Insulet from $270.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Insulet from $245.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $317.82.

Insulet Stock Down 1.0 %

Insulet stock opened at $309.09 on Thursday. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $181.00 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,151.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. Insulet had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $369.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 23,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total value of $7,140,815.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Insulet news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 23,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total transaction of $7,140,815.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total transaction of $4,228,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,168,723.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,401 shares of company stock valued at $13,647,895 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insulet

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5.2% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 323,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,279,000 after purchasing an additional 15,959 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the third quarter valued at about $1,476,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,383,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

