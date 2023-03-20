Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.98 and last traded at $38.30. Approximately 165,589 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,187,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on NTLA shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $115.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $124.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.23.

Insider Activity

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 909.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $248,302.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,533,558.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $248,302.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,533,558.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $90,308.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,404 shares in the company, valued at $573,182.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,608 shares of company stock valued at $431,934. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 13,209 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

See Also

