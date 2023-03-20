International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
International Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of IBOC stock opened at $42.82 on Thursday. International Bancshares has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $53.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.
International Bancshares Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.30%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About International Bancshares
International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.
