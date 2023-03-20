International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

International Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of IBOC stock opened at $42.82 on Thursday. International Bancshares has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $53.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

International Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.30%.

About International Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 69,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in International Bancshares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

