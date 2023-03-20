Internet Computer One Day Volume Reaches $52.29 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.24 or 0.00018960 BTC on popular exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.55 billion and approximately $52.29 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00062643 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00043310 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000265 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007407 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000779 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001431 BTC.

About Internet Computer

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 497,126,744 tokens and its circulating supply is 296,408,798 tokens. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.