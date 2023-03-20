Intrinsic Value Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Ubiquiti comprises approximately 1.4% of Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UI. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the third quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 895.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on Ubiquiti from $221.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of NYSE UI opened at $263.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53 and a beta of 1.26. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.15 and a 12-month high of $350.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $279.66 and a 200 day moving average of $292.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

