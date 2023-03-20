Intrinsic Value Partners LLC Has $651,000 Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up about 0.9% of Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Booking by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG stock opened at $2,443.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,432.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,083.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,630.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total transaction of $231,464.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,874 shares in the company, valued at $103,867,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total value of $231,464.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,867,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $87,071.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,534.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,098 shares of company stock worth $7,278,014. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Booking from $2,675.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,785.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,675.16.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

