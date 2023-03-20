Intrinsic Value Partners LLC Sells 4,200 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 8.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 32.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after buying an additional 61,950 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

NYSE RKT opened at $8.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.80. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rocket Companies Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group set a $8.00 target price on Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.