Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $483.53.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $413.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $408.58 and its 200-day moving average is $403.81. Intuit has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $507.71.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intuit will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 45.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,863. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,925 shares of company stock worth $3,258,123. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $565,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $4,534,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 284.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 73,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,619,000 after buying an additional 54,428 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

