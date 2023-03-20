Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 0.3% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. SWS Partners lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ISRG traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $240.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,018. The firm has a market cap of $84.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $308.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.60.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.83.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

See Also

