Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Shares Sold by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 83.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487,473 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.17. The stock had a trading volume of 70,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,463. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.13. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $20.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

