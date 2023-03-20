Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Shares Sold by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 90.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577,009 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 144.7% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 18,113 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 64.5% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 11,897 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.4% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $791,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BSCQ traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.93. 35,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,153. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average is $18.92.

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

