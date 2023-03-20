Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) Trading 1% Higher

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.59 and last traded at $39.41. 11,846 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 37,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $592.33 million, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.93.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQAL. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 259,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after purchasing an additional 168,260 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 393.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 109,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 87,284 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 184,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 74,208 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,886,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,446,000.

About Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

