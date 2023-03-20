Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami lessened its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,044 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 292.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 17,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,698,000 after buying an additional 26,425,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,516,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,758,000 after purchasing an additional 645,740 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,286,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,823 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,788,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,482,000 after purchasing an additional 63,426 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,542,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,131,000 after purchasing an additional 191,207 shares in the last quarter.

BKLN stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.43. 1,956,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,586,146. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.83. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $21.97.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

