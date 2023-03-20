Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s 5th Largest Position

Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,707 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 2.6% of Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $11,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,444,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,157. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $161.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
