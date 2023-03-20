Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HALO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/16/2023 – Halozyme Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Halozyme Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Halozyme Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at SVB Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Halozyme Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/6/2023 – Halozyme Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – Halozyme Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Halozyme Therapeutics had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $62.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $33.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average of $48.79. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.93 and a 1 year high of $59.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $124,381.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,591.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $124,381.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at $446,591.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $504,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,222,693.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,586 shares of company stock worth $4,550,046. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HALO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,140,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,061 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,957,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,548.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 688,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,282,000 after purchasing an additional 646,475 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 414.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 551,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,356,000 after purchasing an additional 443,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,430,000 after acquiring an additional 438,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

