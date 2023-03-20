Investments & Financial Planning LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Investments & Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,000. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.9% of Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Investments & Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,614,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,124 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,028,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $27,893,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $26,878,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,282,000.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.95. 3,483,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,793,053. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.66 and a 52-week high of $113.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.96 and a 200-day moving average of $86.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.