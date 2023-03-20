Investments & Financial Planning LLC Takes $6.73 Million Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Investments & Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 78,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,728,000. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for 6.6% of Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Tillman Hartley LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,208,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,345,000 after buying an additional 130,415 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.33. 837,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,853. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $76.80 and a one year high of $103.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.40.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

