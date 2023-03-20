IOTA (MIOTA) Price Reaches $0.22

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. IOTA has a market cap of $601.39 million and approximately $12.41 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000769 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003569 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00010627 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000108 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

