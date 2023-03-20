IPVERSE Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $826,953.62 (IPV)

IPVERSE (IPV) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last seven days, IPVERSE has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One IPVERSE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. IPVERSE has a market cap of $467.10 million and $826,953.62 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IPVERSE Profile

IPVERSE was first traded on February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IPVERSE is ipverse.io. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.

IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators’ creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

Buying and Selling IPVERSE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IPVERSE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IPVERSE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

