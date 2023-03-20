iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) is Next Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Next Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 986.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,802 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 3.3% of Next Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Next Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHYG. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 253.9% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 63.0% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $96,000.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.77. The stock had a trading volume of 614,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,059. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $39.49 and a twelve month high of $44.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.12.

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

