iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) is Mutual Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 787,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 87,876 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 3.4% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $75,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,569,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,202 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,818,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891,272 shares during the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $158,463,000. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,001.2% during the 3rd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,283,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,035 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.12. 2,038,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,115,215. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $108.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.95.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

