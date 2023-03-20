iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Holdings Raised by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $912,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

IBB stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $125.57. The stock had a trading volume of 599,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,101. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $138.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.94 and a 200 day moving average of $129.03.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

