iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Stock Position Increased by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. iShares Biotechnology ETF makes up about 1.1% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $10,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 196.9% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBB traded up $1.14 on Monday, reaching $125.64. The stock had a trading volume of 371,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,680. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.03. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

