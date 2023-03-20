iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.1% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746,312 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,530,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,321,000 after purchasing an additional 371,702 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $396.74. 1,602,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,352,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $402.50 and its 200-day moving average is $391.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $464.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

