iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Raised by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 9.0% of Next Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IVV stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $395.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,144,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,341,406. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $402.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $464.05.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

