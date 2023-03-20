iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Decreased by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.7% of First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 44,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $5.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $242.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,737. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $277.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

