iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 21,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 247.4% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 36,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 26,314 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $75,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $93.00 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $111.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.48. The company has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

