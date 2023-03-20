iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 59,223 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 110,744 shares.The stock last traded at $55.09 and had previously closed at $54.70.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMCG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 51,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,640,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

