iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $45.42

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.42 and last traded at $46.37, with a volume of 7104880 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.61.

The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 311,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,271,000 after acquiring an additional 68,431 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 29,925.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 15,262 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 213.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 280,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,887,000 after acquiring an additional 191,211 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,055 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

