iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Hits New 52-Week High at $94.40

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $94.40 and last traded at $94.28, with a volume of 200737 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.37.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.35.

Get iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACWV. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 474,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,041,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 165,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,398,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 158,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,055,000 after buying an additional 10,055 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $14,362,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.