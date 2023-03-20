iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (TSE:XMU) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (TSE:XMU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.233 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of XMU traded up C$0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$65.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$64.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$64.67. iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF has a 52-week low of C$58.09 and a 52-week high of C$68.85.

