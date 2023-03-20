iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Lessened by Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.7% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,062,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,275,651,000 after acquiring an additional 198,735 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,889,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,826,000 after acquiring an additional 180,303 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,025,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $880,453,000 after acquiring an additional 183,639 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,734,000 after acquiring an additional 281,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,936,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,286,000 after acquiring an additional 180,471 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $233.31 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $285.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.54. The firm has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.