iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWR. Northeast Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.27. 211,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,456. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.82. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.73 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

