iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Purchased by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 28,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $100.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.89. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $122.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

