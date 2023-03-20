iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) is Evensky & Katz LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Evensky & Katz LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 581,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,441 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $58,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,871,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $200,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $97.49 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $116.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.70.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.