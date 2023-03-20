iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Sets New 12-Month High at $68.55

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.55 and last traded at $67.88, with a volume of 2169237 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.74.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.80 and a 200 day moving average of $60.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,930,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,022,000 after purchasing an additional 654,562 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,805,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,437,000 after purchasing an additional 875,235 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,382,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,944,000 after purchasing an additional 250,261 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,132,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,442,000 after purchasing an additional 14,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 458.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 577,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,301,000 after purchasing an additional 737,977 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Further Reading

