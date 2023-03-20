ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.00.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of ISS A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Get ISS A/S alerts:

ISS A/S Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISSDY opened at $8.93 on Monday. ISS A/S has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $11.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96.

ISS A/S Company Profile

ISS A/S is engaged in the provision of facility services. The firm operates through the following segments Continental Europe, Northern Europe, Asia & Pacific, Americas, and Other Countries. The Continental Europe comprises the previous Western and Eastern Europe regions excluding the UK and Ireland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ISS A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISS A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.