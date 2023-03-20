Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their target price on Iteris from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on Iteris from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Iteris from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

ITI opened at $4.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $197.17 million, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 0.92. Iteris has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $4.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.40.

Iteris ( NASDAQ:ITI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 24.92% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $40.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.83 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iteris will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITI. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Iteris in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iteris in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Iteris in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 81.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 10,674 shares in the last quarter. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

