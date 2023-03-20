Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 482,604 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the previous session’s volume of 185,999 shares.The stock last traded at $46.39 and had previously closed at $46.69.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,642.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 955.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

