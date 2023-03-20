Jonathan Aaron Coblentz Acquires 40,000 Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Stock

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $144,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,299.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jonathan Aaron Coblentz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

On Thursday, March 16th, Jonathan Aaron Coblentz purchased 10,000 shares of Oportun Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $26,300.00.

Oportun Financial Price Performance

Shares of Oportun Financial stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,098,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,574. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.49. The firm has a market cap of $113.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.73. Oportun Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $261.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.68 million. Oportun Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oportun Financial Co. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPRT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Oportun Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,799,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after buying an additional 52,518 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oportun Financial by 14.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,441,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after buying an additional 182,620 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Oportun Financial by 27.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 848,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after buying an additional 184,716 shares during the period. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,739,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oportun Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,811,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OPRT has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Oportun Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays cut Oportun Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Oportun Financial from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.