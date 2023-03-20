JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $237.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $239.00 to $237.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FIVE. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $217.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Five Below from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Five Below from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $207.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $193.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.13. Five Below has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $212.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.07. Five Below had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $718,125.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,541.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,061,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $800,929,000 after buying an additional 1,415,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,623,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $636,482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,523 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,922,000 after purchasing an additional 259,012 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Five Below by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,215,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $251,337,000 after purchasing an additional 97,132 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

