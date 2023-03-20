Kaspa Price Tops $0.0168 on Top Exchanges (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last seven days, Kaspa has traded up 31.5% against the US dollar. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for about $0.0168 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. Kaspa has a total market cap of $291.49 million and approximately $11.35 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.21 or 0.00359253 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,210.79 or 0.26111766 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 17,396,773,915 coins and its circulating supply is 17,396,774,409 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 17,386,074,920.79216. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.01586531 USD and is up 12.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $8,858,321.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

