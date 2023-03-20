Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) Insider Michael Speakman Sells 48,470 Shares

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Rating) insider Michael Speakman sold 48,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 661 ($8.06), for a total value of £320,386.70 ($390,477.39).

Keller Group Price Performance

KLR opened at GBX 666 ($8.12) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £484.65 million, a P/E ratio of 1,074.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.51. Keller Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 589 ($7.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 875 ($10.66). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 779.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 726.58.

Get Keller Group alerts:

Keller Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a GBX 24.50 ($0.30) dividend. This is a boost from Keller Group’s previous dividend of $13.20. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Keller Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,129.03%.

About Keller Group

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services. It also provides solutions, such as containment, excavation support, stabilization, marine structures, seepage control, slope stabilisation, remediation, and monitoring, as well as bearing capacity.

